Trevor Noah Jokes AWOL Beyoncé Was Stuck in Traffic For Record-Tying Grammy Win
LEGENDS ONLY
And the Grammy goes to… Beyoncé, who was noticeably absent as it was announced that she’d won her third award of the night—and the 31st of her career. Though the 41-year-old musician materialized after a commercial break to accept her statuette, host Trevor Noah initially joked that she was stuck in traffic. But “for real,” Noah promised the crowd, “Beyoncé is on her way.” Beyoncé’s Best R&B Song victory for “Cuff It” victory ties her with the conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated musician in the show’s history. Her 29th and 30th awards had previously been for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She could still overtake Solti after being nominated for nine total Grammys Sunday, a handful of which have yet to be handed out—including the categories for song, record, and album of the year. “The queen is officially in,” Noah said after the break, introducing her. “Ladies and gentlemen: Beyoncé Knowles.”