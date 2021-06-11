Biden ‘Actively Engaged’ in Diplomatic Row Over Harry Dunn’s Crash Death, Says Boris Johnson
‘PERSONAL REASONS’
Joe Biden is “actively engaged” in the case of a young British man killed in a road crash with an American woman who then fled the U.K. after claiming diplomatic immunity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike was hit by a car being driven by American Anne Sacoolas nearly two years ago. Sacoolas had been driving on the wrong side of the road after leaving an RAF base where her husband was working for a U.S intelligence agency. She left the U.K. after claiming diplomatic immunity, but British prosecutors later rejected that claim and issued an extradition request, which was denied by the Trump administration.
In an interview with the BBC from the G7 summit in Cornwall, Johnson said that Biden, who lost his first wife and 1-year-old daughter in a car crash in 1972, was sympathetic. “As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue and he was extremely sympathetic,” Johnson said. “But this is not something either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on.” The Dunn family welcomed Johnson’s intervention.