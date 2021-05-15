CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Biden Admin Diverts $2 Billion From COVID Funds to Border Crisis: Report
RESHUFFLE
Read it at POLITICO
The Biden administration has diverted $2 billion of funds originally earmarked for the COVID-19 pandemic to combat the unrelenting influx of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern border. The Department of Health and Human Services says that $850 million will be taken from funds set aside to rebuild the country’s emergency medical stockpile that was obliterated by the pandemic. Another $850 million will be taken from funds meant to expand COVID-19 testing, according to Politico. Officials are struggling to care for more than 20,000 children who have crossed the border just this year. The funds will be used for housing, additional staff, and other services.