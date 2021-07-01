CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Biden Consoles Families of Surfside Victims, Vows to Cover Rescue Costs
LENDING A HAND
Read it at Associated Press
President Joe Biden visited Surfside, Florida on Thursday to console the families of victims of the condo collapse. He urged them to “never give up hope” and thanked rescue teams who’ve worked tirelessly sorting through the rubble. “What you’re doing now is just hard as hell to deal with, even psychologically, to deal with,” Biden said. “And I just wanted to say thank you.” Biden met with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and said the federal government would cover 100 percent of the cost of the recovery effort over the next 30 days. DeSantis told Biden: “You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive.”