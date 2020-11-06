Biden Takes Lead Over Trump in Georgia for First Time
PAINT IT BLUE
Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in the incredibly close election battle in Georgia for the first time, and is now up by 917 votes. Biden has been steadily making ground on Trump ever since the president prematurely and wrongly claimed victory in the state during his bizarre and incendiary White House address early Wednesday morning. The batch of votes that gave Biden the lead came from Clayton County, part of which was represented by the late John Lewis until his death in July. As of Friday morning, there are still tens of thousands of ballots to be counted, but Biden claimed the lead in the early hours after outperforming Trump as mail-in ballots were tallied. Whichever way the final result goes, the race seems destined to be so close that the loser will call for a recount.