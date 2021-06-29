CHEAT SHEET
Biden to Visit Surfside Collapse Site, Miami Beach Cancels July 4 Festivities
President Joe Biden will visit the site of a horrific condo collapse in Surfside, Florida on Thursday, and will meet with first responders and families of some of the victims, the White House announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, the City of Miami Beach has canceled its annual Fourth of July Festival out of respect to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse and their families, the Miami Herald reports. This is the second consecutive year that the city has canceled Independence Day festivities as COVID-19 restrictions ruled out the event last year. Other local activities have been canceled, said Alina T. Hudak, City of Miami Beach city manager. Eleven people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 people remain missing.