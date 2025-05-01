Bill Belichick and his “muse” Jordon Hudson were roasted on John Mulaney‘s Netflix series Everybody’s Live Wednesday, with the show taking shots at the bizarre CBS interview that didn’t exactly endear the 24-year-old to the general public.

Mulaney parodied the interview with the help of sidekick Richard Kind, who helped mock Belichick while donning a black tee reminiscent of the tattered and torn one the former football coach wore Sunday.

The roasting began when Mulaney inquired about Kind’s recent surgery. “I know you’re gonna have a lot to say,” Mulaney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kind agreed, “I do ...” before “Girsten,” a younger woman similarly-mannered to Hudson, cut in. “We’re not talking about that,” she said in Hudson’s voice.

“I am his idea mill and his muse, and I’ll need to see a cut of this before you use it,” she said, referencing the way Belichick describes her place in his life in his new book The Art of Winning, and mimicking her interjections.

“Wouldn’t you give up all your friends for her?!” Kind asked in character as Belichick, before also mocking the couple’s Instagram presence and how little the two are perceived to have in common.

“I would blow up my brand and distance myself from my fans for one moment in her company,” Kind said adoringly. “Oh, to watch her scroll. To wake up and hear her on the phone in the bathroom,” he continued, to which Mulaney responded, “Oh Richard, it seems like a dream.”

“It’s a dream,” Kind replied, not missing the opportunity to refer to Instagram as “Insta-faces” the way Belichick had. That prompted the parody-Hudson to pipe in, “No, we’re not showing those. Those are private.”

Mulaney pointed out that their posts are indeed public, since the photos are on their public accounts. Her response there was where the show really dug into Hudson with its portrayal. She asked flippantly, “Why can’t I have it all, John? A family? A brand? A business? No one deserves it more than me.”

“Isn’t she amazing?!” Kind said as Belichek.

“Girsten’s” random outburst ultimately prompted John Mulaney to conclude the exchange with, “If Richard’s happy, we can be happy for Richard.”

The real Belichick addressed with awkward interview moment with a statement that claimed CBS had agreed to keep their conversation focused “solely on the contents of the book”—something the network has denied. “Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,” the coach explained.

For more, listen to Richard Kind on The Last Laugh podcast.