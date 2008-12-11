Bill Clinton May Testify

CHEAT SHEET
What better way for the GOP to boost low morale than to pretend it is still in the Nineties? Senate Republicans are considering demanding Bill Clinton testify at Hillary’s confirmation hearings to explain potential conflicts of interest regarding his charitable work. Usually, only the nominee testifies at such hearings, but Republicans are exploring ways to grill their old foe. According to Politico, one senator particularly keen on doing so is David Vitter—the Louisiana senator whose main claim to fame was being listed as a customer of the D.C. Madam. Democratic aides to Clinton say concerns over him can be handled "in private" or by Hillary herself.