Bill Cosby Accuses Judge of ‘Racial Hatred’ in Sexual-Assault Case

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby announced Wednesday that he’s filed a bail application in his sexual-assault case—and in the same statement, he accused the judge overseeing it of acting out of “racial hatred” to prevent him from filing an appeal. The statement, which Cosby posted to Instagram, accuses Judge Steven T. O’Neill of “purposely denying” the former actor the right to appeal by delaying an opinion filing, and asks that “this scandalous judge be removed immediately.” In 2018, O’Neill sentenced Cosby to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. “The judge’s racial hatred towards Mr. Cosby, clouds his better judgement to be a good steward of the bench,” the statement claims.

“I don’t know what Constitutional rock this judge resides, because his refusal to write an opinion, reveals that he’s complicit in the corruption against me, and that he’s an accessory to the incestuous behavior that resides in Montgomery County,” Cosby is quoted as saying in the statement. “His dishonorable conduct makes me smile, because this judge is being exposed, and it shows that this is bigger than me [...] O’Neill now has his formula: tried, true and tested to destroy Any Black Man and/or Colored Man In America.”