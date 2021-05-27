Bill Gates’ Money Manager Fostered a Toxic Work Environment: Report
HOSTILE
Bill Gates’ longtime money manager created a hostile work environment that included sexually inappropriate comments and behavior, The New York Times reports. Michael Larson, head of Cascade Investment, shared nude photos of women online with co-workers, rated female employees’ attractiveness, and made a racist comment to a Black employee, among other allegations made by 10 former employees. At least four employees complained directly to Bill Gates, others to Melinda Gates. Cascade Investment made settlement payments to seven employees in exchange for their silence regarding Larson’s conduct and their time at the company, according to the Times. A spokesperson for Larson said in a statement: “During his tenure, Mr. Larson has managed over 380 people, and there have been fewer than five complaints related to him in total. Any complaint was investigated and treated seriously and fully examined, and none merited Mr. Larson’s dismissal.”