Choose Your Own Perfect Adventure With These THC Cartridges to Achieve the High You Want
High Life
Everyone has different tolerances and some days call for stronger highs than others. Binoid has taken all the guesswork out of figuring out which cartridges deliver the experience you’re looking for. Binoid’s cartridges utilize derivatives of THC to bring different highs. Whether you’re looking for relaxing stress relief or a more physical and mental experience, Binoid has a compound for you. Try Binoid's variety of THC products and make sure to use the code BEAST25 to save 25% on your order today!
Delta 8 offers a relaxed vibe that’s less strong than regular THC. Strains include sativa, indica, and hybrid and it’s quickly gaining popularity. Users have reported feeling happy, motivated, uplifted and relaxed. If you’ve been searching for THC entry point, this could be it.
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge
Use code BEAST25 for 25% off site wide
TCH-O offers a more potent and physical buzz that’s three times stronger than regular THC. This cartridge uses premium 92% THC-O distillate with terpene strains. Users reported it made them feel relaxed and described it as a mental and physical experience.
THC-O Vape Cartridge
The strongest of the three cartridges shown, THC-P is 33 times as powerful as regular THC, composed of THC-P distillate and paired with Delta 8 and terpene strains. Looking for a heavy buzz and an intense experience? This is the cartridge for you.
THC-P Vape Cartridge
