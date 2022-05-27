Biotech Co-Founder Charged After Kidnapped Man Found Dead in a Snowbank
MURDER-FOR-HIRE
In 2018, Gregory Davis was found dead in a snowbank a few miles from his Vermont home. Yet he did not die of the cold. In a bombshell twist this week, the co-founder of biotech company Enochian BioSciences was arrested and charged in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme that investigators say resulted in Davis’ death. While the indictment provides scant details on the murder, a separate probable cause affidavit for the alleged hitman, Jerry Banks, explains that Davis was kidnapped in front of his wife by someone who knocked on their door and said they were a U.S. Marshal there to arrest Davis for racketeering. The filing, obtained by The Daily Beast, says Davis was found dead in the snowbank, handcuffed with multiple gunshot wounds. It also alleges that Banks made a hoax 911 call 15 minutes before the kidnapping, pretending to be a man at Davis’ home who had just shot his wife. Gumrucku’s involvement in the murder and his relationship to Banks remains unclear. If convicted of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities to commission a murder, Gumrukcu faces mandatory life in prison or the death penalty.