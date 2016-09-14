Bizarre Clown Sightings Spread to Georgia

A group of schoolchildren in Macon, Georgia, called 911 on Tuesday after they say they were chased by clowns who’d emerged from bushes. The report is just the latest in a spate of bizarre clown sightings that have spread from cities in South Carolina to Georgia in recent weeks, as more and more children and parents warn of clowns dwelling in forest areas and threatening children. The Bibb County Police Department is now the third in Georgia to respond to a call about the clowns. Bibb County Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said children reported being chased by the clowns, and several adults had also witnessed the incident before the individuals ran off on Tuesday. On Sept. 9, police in Dublin, Georgia, said a car accident was caused by a person swerving to avoid a clown. Police in Lagrange also warned residents about clown sightings this month after receiving reports about “clowns in a van and in wooded areas trying to talk to children.” So far, the gang of clowns has caused panic in communities throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
