CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
COUNT DOWN
Black Panther Sequel to Hit Theaters in 2022
Read it at Variety
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler announced Saturday that the film’s sequel will be released on May 6, 2022. “We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Coogler told fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Coogler has delivered a treatment, complete with a villain and new title, though neither would explain in any further detail. Black Panther grossed $700 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest domestic grossing Marvel movie of all time behind Avengers: Endgame. It was also the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards, and it won three of its seven nominations.