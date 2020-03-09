Bloomberg Fires Aides Despite Employment Promises: Report
Michael Bloomberg’s now-shuttered 2020 campaign is reportedly firing staffers and inviting them to reapply to positions with the billionaire’s new independent committee, despite being guaranteed payment through November when they started their roles. According to Politico, the campaign hosted termination calls on Monday and many will receive their last paycheck at the end of March. Staffers claimed they were told they would be paid through the November general election regardless of whether Bloomberg was still in the race.
Documents obtained by Politico state that field organizers could expect to have a job with “Team Bloomberg” through November, though the specific location of the role was not promised. Organizers would be paid $6,000 a month, plus a $5,000 relocation stipend and full health benefits, according to the documents. However, staffers on the calls said the new jobs were not being presented as a guarantee despite initial portrayals.
The campaign told the website it plans to remain active in six different states and would give priority to aides currently on Bloomberg’s payroll. According to the report, it is currently unclear how many positions the new independent committee will have available.