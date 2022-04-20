Save Up to 50% on a Dazzling Piece of Jewelry For Mom’s Big Day
Bling Bling
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8th, so there is still time to find mom just the right gift. This year, take it to the next level with absolutely exquisite jewelry from Blue Nile. In a special promotion, just for Mother’s Day, Blue Nile is offering up to 50% off select pieces of jewelry and free shipping. Just use the code BLUE2022 during checkout to bask in the jaw-dropping savings.
These lovely earrings have an eye-catching knot rope design and are made with two tones of 14K Italian gold — white and yellow. Every time your mom wears them she’ll be thinking of you.
Two-Tone Love Knot Rope Earrings
20% off the original price
Free Shipping
This tri-ring pendant is the perfect way to show your mom your love for her is infinite. The three intertwined rings are crafted with a combination of white, yellow, and rose gold, making for a timeless piece that demands attention.
18" Petite Infinity Rings Pendant
20% off the original price
Free Shipping
From summer looks to formal wear, a good bracelet adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. This box-styled linked bracelet is made with beautiful sterling silver and is comfy to wear all day.
7.5" Rounded Venetian Bracelet
50% off the original price
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.