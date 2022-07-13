Bodies of 3 Kids and Adult Man Discovered in Pond Where Family Was Last Seen Alive
GRIM
The bodies of three children and an adult male were found in an Indianapolis pond where a missing family was last seen alive, police said Wednesday. Authorities have yet to confirm that the bodies found were those of the missing Moorman family, but the car discovered by Indianapolis Fire Department divers matched the description of a black vehicle owned by Kyle Moorman. Kyle took his kids Kyle, Kyannah, and Kyran—all of whom are younger than 6—fishing at the lake on July 6. Authorities said a cell tower ping from Kyle’s phone placed him there at 12:48 p.m. the following day. Anxious family and friends say they had already found a bottle belonging to Kyran, Kyle’s youngest child, on the water’s edge before the bodies were found on Tuesday. The body of the adult man was pulled from the water on Tuesday while the three children were discovered inside the car.