CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Body of Missing Boater Found 1,500 Feet Below Surface of Lake Tahoe
WATERY GRAVE
Read it at Associated Press
The body of a man who went missing last month was found more than 1,500 feet below the surface of Lake Tahoe in Northern California, local authorities announced. Ryan Normolye, 29, disappeared Aug. 10, but his body wasn’t recovered until Sept. 27. A video found on his phone showed him diving off a watercraft, which was later found still in a low gear and without its driver, suggesting that the boat motored away from him after he jumped. At 1,565 feet, the recovery of Normolye’s body is the deepest ever completed in the United States and Canada, according to the nonprofit Bruce’s Legacy, which specializes in retrieving deepwater remains.