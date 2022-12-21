CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Body of Missing Student Found in Chicago Harbor
MYSTERY
Read it at ABC7 Chicago
The body of missing Northwestern graduate student Peter Salvino was pulled out of a Chicago harbor Tuesday evening, authorities say. The 25-year-old Ph.D student was last seen leaving a party on Sunday night. He had FaceTimed a friend to tell them he was walking home around that time, but when the friend called again at 12:37 a.m., he didn’t answer, police said. Salvino’s phone pinged at Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m., where his body was found. Chicago police are investigating the case.