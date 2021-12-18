Killer Finally Reveals Burial Spot of Victim He Mistook for Rupert Murdoch’s Wife
52 YEARS ON
The body of an English woman who was killed after she was mistaken to be media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s wife may finally be found—almost 52 years after her death. Muriel McKay was kidnapped in December 1969 by brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein, who later tried to ransom her life for 1 million euros. McKay was eventually killed and the brothers were both convicted of her murder, but her body’s whereabouts remained unknown until Nizamodeen recently revealed the location to a group of documentary filmmakers. “At the farmhouse there’s a wooden gate, there’s a few wooden gates, it has barn beside, barn beside, and ten foot forward, ten foot this side [left], the body’s somewhere around there,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. Nizamodeen also said he hadn’t killed McKay, claiming she collapsed and had a heart attack after watching news coverage of her kidnapping.