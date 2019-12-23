CHEAT SHEET
    Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Out Amid 737 MAX Crisis

    Olivia Messer

    Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has been ousted in the wake of the aerospace giant’s largest crisis in decades after two fatal crashes by 737 MAX jetliners killed 346 people. Muilenburg will be replaced by David L. Calhoun. Muilenburg and the company had maintained that the aircraft was safe, but investigators determined that problems with the jetlinter’s software were linked to the crashes of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October 2018 and of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX in March. The company has announced that it will suspend production of the MAX in 2020, and the crisis will cost Boeing at least $10 billion

