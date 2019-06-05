Border Agents Arrest Over 114K Migrants in May, Marking Seven-Year High

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that 144,258 migrants were taken into custody in the month of May alone, reportedly the highest monthly total in seven years. According to The New York Times, the number also represented a 32 percent increase from April—as 33,583 more people being apprehended at ports of entry at the southern border. Of those apprehended, 11,507 were unaccompanied migrant children and 84,542 were in a family unit. “We are in a full-blown emergency, and I cannot say this stronger: the system is broken,” said acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders, according to The Washington Post.