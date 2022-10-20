Boris Johnson Expected to Stand in U.K. Leadership Race
SECOND COMING?
Just after six weeks after leaving Downing Street in disgrace, Boris Johnson is reportedly set to try and return to being Britain’s prime minister after his successor Liz Truss on Thursday announced that she was leaving Downing Street in disgrace. As part of her short resignation speech—which officially confirmed her reign as the shortest-serving U.K. prime minister in history—Truss announced a new leadership election would take place within a week. Reports soon followed that Johnson is expected to put himself forward for the top job as he believes such a move would be a matter of “national interest.” Despite the chaos in the Conservative party, it’s plausible that they could foist their third prime minister on the U.K this year without holding an election if they can quickly choose a new party leader.