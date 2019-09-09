CHEAT SHEET
OFF YOU GO
Boris Johnson to Suspend Parliament Monday at Height of Brexit Crisis
Boris Johnson's government will suspend the British parliament Monday night just weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union with or without a deal. The move, formally known as the prorogation of parliament, will ensure that lawmakers can't meet until October 14. Prorogation is a normal part of parliamentary procedure but Johnson is suspending parliament for longer than usual and its timing, ahead of Britain's planned withdrawal from the European Union on October 31, has been strongly criticized by lawmakers who say the prime minister is trying to force through Brexit with no parliamentary scrutiny. Before the suspension late Monday, Johnson will try to convince lawmakers once again to grant him a snap general election. However, the appeal is destined to fail as opposition lawmakers see it as another trick aimed at forcing through Brexit.