Read it at New York Post
Boxing Hall of Famer and Olympic champ Andre Ward has been KO’d by ESPN. The commentator announced on Twitter that Saturday night’s fight was his last with the network, which has jettisoned a parade of sportscasting stars, including Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose and Suzy Kolber. “It’s been a great ride and I’m going to miss the whole ESPN crew that I’ve worked with for the last six years,” Ward said. “I’m excited about my future and the chance to work on new projects and endeavors. Great things are ahead.”