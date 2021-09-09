Boy Band ‘Why Don’t We’ Alleges Management Restricted Food, Verbally Abused Them
‘IN TOO DEEP’
The five-person boy band Why Don’t We has spoken out against a production team they claim has been mentally, emotionally, and financially abusive in managing them. On Thursday, the band—Zach Herron, Jonas Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, and Jack Avery—released a statement claiming their manager, David Loeffler, and his company Signature Entertainment “controlled us 24/7.” The band said their food was restricted to the point that some of the members developed eating disorders, and that the production team “verbally berated” them “almost every day.” Alarms were placed on every door and window in the “compound” they lived in, according to the statement, and the boys were “alienated from our friends and family.” The statement explained that “suffering in silence is no longer an option.” Also on Thursday, Billboard reported that Why Don’t We had filed a petition with the California Labor Commission to throw out their contracts with Loeffler and Signature Entertainment.