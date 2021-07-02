Boy Scouts Reaches $850 Million Settlement With Sex Abuse Victims

Read it at Reuters
The Boy Scouts of America reached a mammoth settlement agreement with representatives of tens of thousands of victims of sexual abuse, according to a Thursday filing in Delaware bankruptcy court first reported by Reuters. The settlement, worth some $850 million, will go to roughly 60,000 people who brought claims against the organization over abuse. The Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of last year amid a flood of lawsuits from sexual abuse survivors across the world.