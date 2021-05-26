Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of Kids With Angelina Jolie
BATTLE OF BRANGELINA
After a nearly five-year legal battle, a judge has decided to grant Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie equal custody over their children, Page Six reports. Judge John Ouderkirk, a private judge hired to manage the case, made his decision after hearing witness testimonies and interviews between social workers and the couple’s children, a source familiar with the matter told Page Six. “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids—and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said. “This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this.”
The decision is reportedly “tentative” and Jolie is still continuing her fight for full custody over her children, another source said. “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed,” the source explained. Additionally, in a court document filed Monday, Jolie complained that the judge had “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” which is a violation of a California code that allows children to speak up if they wanted to, according to the Associated Press.