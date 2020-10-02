Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Audio Recording Set to Be Released Today
LET’S HEAR IT
The audio recording of grand jury proceedings that resulted in no criminal charges against Louisville police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is slated to be released Friday. A court in Louisville ruled that the content of the proceedings, typically kept secret, should be made public by noon today. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office had asked for a week to redact personal information from the recording before it would be heard by the public, but was given just two days. Officers used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13 and shot her after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. The 26-year-old emergency medical worker was shot five times. Police found no drugs. Activists, Taylor’s family, and one of the grand jurors have all called for the grand jury audio to be released, citing misrepresentations by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.