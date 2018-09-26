Senate Democrats have had zero contact with Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a high-school party in the early ’80s, ahead of her appearance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Politico reports Ford’s lawyers have been in touch with aides in both parties, but there’s been no coordination between Senate Democrats and Ford’s camp in the run-up to Thursday's hearing. Asked whether she has confidence in Ford’s prep team, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said that “I have no idea” and insisted that “we’re not getting involved in any of that.” Democratic senators would be the people most likely to be able to help Ford through what will almost certainly be an invasive ordeal. ”No matter how long you’ve been in the Senate or in the courtroom, there’s no fully preparing for an event like this,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. Meanwhile, Ford’s attorneys have sworn and signed declarations from four people ahead of the hearing who corroborate her claims of sexual assault by Kavanaugh.
