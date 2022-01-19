UCLA Student Texted Pal to Say She Felt a ‘Bad Vibe’ Before Furniture Store Stabbing
WARNING SIGNS
A 24-year-old UCLA student who was stabbed by a stranger in an L.A. furniture store last week had sent an ominous text to a friend shortly before the killing. Brianna Kupfer, who was working alone in the high-end store, messaged the friend around 1:36 p.m. saying that someone inside the store was giving her a “bad vibe,” police said. Fifteen minutes later, a customer found Kupfer lying on the floor dead and covered in blood, Lt. John Radtke said. Shawn Laval Smith has been identified as a suspect in Kupfer’s murder but has not been caught. Officials released surveillance footage of him at a 7-11 shortly after the attack. Police believe he may be homeless. Kupfer was studying architectural design at UCLA, and was a previous graduate of Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami.