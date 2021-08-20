Britney Thought Housekeeper Stole Her Dogs Before Alleged Battery: Report
NOT SO FAST
Britney Spears’ housekeeper allegedly took the singer’s dogs away from her, which is what led to the confrontation between the pair that’s now the subject of a criminal investigation. According to TMZ, the dogs were removed earlier this month by the housekeeper and dog sitter after the two feared the pups were being neglected. When Spears confronted the housekeeper about the dogs’ whereabouts, the housekeeper said she felt they were not safe at the singer’s home and showed her a photo of one of the dogs throwing up. That enraged Spears, TMZ reports, who believed the housekeeper showed the photo to her father Jamie. She ordered the housekeeper not to take photos in her house before allegedly assaulting the housekeeper and knocking her phone out of her hand. Sources close to Spears said she only hit the phone, though law enforcement sources told TMZ Spears allegedly hit her arm.
Spears did not have her dogs as of Thursday, though she allegedly believes she will soon regain custody of them.