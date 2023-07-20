CHEAT SHEET
    Broadway Shows May Be Next as Another Strike Looms

    Broadway may soon be joining actors and writers in strike action after a strike authorization vote was called by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Wednesday, according to Playbill. The vote comes after negotiations fell through with The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical, who represent Broadway and national tour producers. The discussions centre around IATSE's Pink Contract, which includes a number of professions in its fold, including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe staff, and more. The vote is open until 2:00 a.m., July 21, with strike action expected to be called as early as Friday morning, IATSE reps told Playbill. If such a strike were announced, Broadway and national tour productions would immediately cease operations.

