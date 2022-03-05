CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bronx Couple Kills Roommate Over Loud Music to Drown Out Their Fights, Cops Say
PIPE DOWN
Read it at New York Post
A warring couple in the Bronx were arrested after allegedly stabbing their roommate to death because he played his music too loud—which he was only blasting to drown out the noise of their arguing, according to the New York Post. NYPD sources told the paper that the violent confrontation went down around 3 a.m. on Friday, kicking into high gear when the unidentified 29-year-old victim asked the pair, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, to quiet down. When their high-decibel fighting continued, the roomie reportedly turned on some loud music as a distraction. Infuriated, the two allegedly stabbed the man in the neck and chest. He was pronounced dead by first responders.