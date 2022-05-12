CHEAT SHEET
Bronx Public School Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse of Four 10 Year Olds
A public school teacher in the Bronx has been arrested for the sexual abuse of four children, all of whom are 10 years old according to police. Norman Dunkley, 48, has been charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, harassment, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. Reports that Dunkley, who has been a science teacher for 27 years, forcibly touched girls’ breasts first arose earlier this week. In a recent statement, the Department of Education vowed to cooperate with the NYPD in their investigation, saying, “This alleged behavior is totally unacceptable. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.”