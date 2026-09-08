Bruise-Covered Trump, 80, Shows His Age in Jarring New Photos

President Donald Trump spent the long weekend doing what he loves—golfing—but photos and video from his New Jersey club offered a less flattering picture of the 80-year-old president.

The president left the White House for his golf course in New Jersey on Friday, before returning to Washington, D.C. around 6 p.m. Monday.

However, video footage shared by MAGA influencer Michael Solakiewicz taken at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club over the weekend has done nothing to quell growing speculation over the president’s health. Other images posted by Trump’s former aide showed alarming bruising on the president’s arm.

Images of Donald Trump taken by MAGA influencer Michael Solakiewicz. Michael Solakiewicz/Instagram

One video, posted on Sunday, shows the senior president posing for a photo with conservative radio host Michael Savage, who is holding a copy of his book Trump’s War.

Trump, who does not make eye contact with Savage in the interaction shown online, stands up from a table and buttons his jacket before taking the photo.

In addition to the large bags under Trump’s eyes, his hair still has a brownish tinge, first seen on Friday, marking a noticeable change from his usual blond-grey shade. Trump’s typical orange-tinged glow also appears faded.

Another video posted by Solakiewicz on Monday shows Trump’s body from an unflattering angle while driving a golf cart in a white polo shirt and red cap.

In a separate video, captioned “The MAGA King,” Trump is filmed from another unbecoming angle in his white polo shirt, while walking through the club’s crowd with casually-dressed security in tow.

The MAGA influencer also shared a photo of the president on the golf course wearing a red “Trump Was Right About Everything” cap.

Trump’s former long-time aide, John McEntee, also posted photographs with the president on Monday. One appeared to show bruising on the president’s arm, which has been visible in previous golfing photos taken in August.

Donald Trump with John McEntee. John McEntee/Instagram

Trump's arm appeared to be bruised. X

McEntee is a lobbyist representing Chinese tech firms and has over 1.3 million Instagram followers. He is also the co-founder of a conservative dating app called The Right Stuff.

Trump hid his new hair color under a “Make America Great Again” cap when he was photographed exiting Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on his way back to the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 7, 2026. Trump is returning to the White House from his Bedminster golf club. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The unexpectedly brown hair was spotted when Trump arrived in New Jersey on Friday, with the darker shade visible and his familiar side parting flipped to the opposite side.

Trump said his strategy is to make the midterms all about himself. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Referencing the fascination with his hair, last week Trump insisted “I don’t wear a wig” during an appearance at the Rose Garden.

The president’s health has been a topic of conversation since he became the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president last year.

Questions have been raised over his mental acuity and physical fitness, with public displays of fatigue by appearing to fall asleep on the job, as well as his swollen ankles and bruising on the back of his hands.

Trump underwent his annual physical and dental examinations at the end of May. His personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote in a memorandum that the president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”