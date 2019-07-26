CHEAT SHEET
Teen Canadian Murder Suspects Spotted in Northern Manitoba
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed two sightings in Northern Manitoba of two missing teens turned murder suspects in the homicides of a tourist couple and a botany instructor in British Columbia. The RCMP said Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were spotted in the small town of Gillam, which is about 450 miles from Winnipeg. The town has a population of about 1,300 people but has dense, swampy terrain, which is making the manhunt difficult, as the duo are suspected to be hiding in the wilderness. Police are searching every car that is coming in and out of the town, and there have been no reports of stolen vehicles since the car they allegedly stole was found burned in the area, leading to a barrage of police officers in camouflage on patrol. “We are taking all steps to be as thorough as we can, which is why we have so many resources,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told CBC. “We’re doing a lot of searches in and around that area.” Gillam residents are being warned to stay indoors until police can find the two teenagers.