Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Husband Doesn’t Know She’s Dead
NO RIGHT TIME
Family of 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, a Black woman killed by the white supremacist teen who attacked a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, said they were holding off a bit longer on telling her husband the horrific news. “We are waiting on my sister to arrive and we are going to go there collectively,” retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr. told the New York Post of informing his father, 88-year-old Garnell Whitfield Sr. The slain woman looked after her husband at his nursing home. Whitfield Jr. previously told The Daily Beast his mother had just left their father to pick up some groceries when the shooter—described by police as a racist monster who sought to inflict maximum carnage on the Black community—shot her and 12 others.