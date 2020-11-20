Burrow Is Taking 10% Off Furniture for Black Friday

Burrow makes some of the finest furniture out there. And while the idea of flat pack furniture might give you nightmares of Ikea, don’t worry — the furniture is a breeze to put together. If you’re looking for a new couch, they recently launched the Range Sofa which is gorgeous, or you can stay classic with their Nomad model. In terms of storage, the Carta Credenza is a talking point of any room, and their Carta Coffee Table will make clutter disappear. Best of all, it’s all 10% off. Just use the code DEALS at checkout.

Range Sofa Down From $1395 Buy at Burrow $ 1256

Nomad Sofa Down From $1395 Buy at Burrow $ 1256

Carta Credenza Down From $895 Buy at Burrow $ 806

Carta Coffee Table Down From $495 Buy at Burrow $ 446

