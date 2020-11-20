Burrow Is Taking 10% Off Furniture for Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

From storage solutions to seating centerpieces, Burrow is one of the best online furniture brands out there.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Burrow

Burrow makes some of the finest furniture out there. And while the idea of flat pack furniture might give you nightmares of Ikea, don’t worry — the furniture is a breeze to put together. If you’re looking for a new couch, they recently launched the Range Sofa which is gorgeous, or you can stay classic with their Nomad model. In terms of storage, the Carta Credenza is a talking point of any room, and their Carta Coffee Table will make clutter disappear. Best of all, it’s all 10% off. Just use the code DEALS at checkout.

Range Sofa

Down From $1395

Buy at Burrow$1256

Nomad Sofa

Down From $1395

Buy at Burrow$1256

Carta Credenza

Down From $895

Buy at Burrow$806

Carta Coffee Table

Down From $495

Buy at Burrow$446

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.