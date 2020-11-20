Burrow Is Taking 10% Off Furniture for Black Friday

- Take at least 10% off sitewide at Burrow
- Whether you’re looking for new seating—their Range Sofa and more classic Nomad are a must—or storage—check out their Carta Credenza—Burrow has everything you need to furnish your home in style.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here.
Burrow makes some of the finest furniture out there. And while the idea of flat pack furniture might give you nightmares of Ikea, don’t worry — the furniture is a breeze to put together. If you’re looking for a new couch, they recently launched the Range Sofa which is gorgeous, or you can stay classic with their Nomad model. In terms of storage, the Carta Credenza is a talking point of any room, and their Carta Coffee Table will make clutter disappear. Best of all, it’s all 10% off. Just use the code DEALS at checkout.
Range Sofa
Down From $1395
Nomad Sofa
Down From $1395
Carta Credenza
Down From $895
Carta Coffee Table
Down From $495
