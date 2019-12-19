When You Purchase Lifetime Access to Rosetta Stone, You Also Get a $20 Amazon Gift Card
What better time to start planning on what you’ll make your New Year’s resolution than right now? If learning a new language is on that list, today is a great day to take your first step. Just for today, anyone wanting to learn a new language in the new year can get unlimited access to Rosetta Stone to learn any of their 24 languages, plus a $20 Amazon gift card, for $145. That’s almost $45 less than just buying the program on its own. Spend your 2020 learning a language you've always wanted to lear, plus get a little extra spending money for some post-holiday shopping. You’ll be sent an activation code by mail to get started. My advice on what to spend that $20 gift card on? Maybe a tried and true cast-iron skillet.
Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access + $20 Amazon Gift Card
