According to an AP investigation, some of the seafood processed by North Korean workers landed on U.S. shelves, despite international sanctions. Thousands of North Korean workers are reportedly outsourced to the Chinese government and end up living in dormitories where privacy is forbidden and nearly all of their salary is taken by Kim Jong Un’s government. The United States has referred to the system as “modern day slavery,” and yet, per an AP probe: “Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may inadvertently have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.” Their investigation also found products made by North Korean workers that ended up in Canada, Germany, and other European Union locations.
