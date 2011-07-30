CHEAT SHEET
    CA Police Arrest 100 at Pot Farm

    Bust

    Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

    An enormous marijuana farm was found in California's Mendocino National Forest, an area so well-known for its pot plantations that it's called the Emerald Triangle. California police arrested 100 people allegedly cultivating a 900,000-acre marijuana plantation and seized 1,500 pounds of pot, 27 guns, and 11 vehicles. The Mendocino County Sherif said it didn't appear the farm was being used to grow medical marijuana. U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag said that 25 people were already facing federal charges.

