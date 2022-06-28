CHEAT SHEET
California’s Hate Crime Surge Now Worse Than 9/11 Aftermath
California hate crimes peaked in 2021, the highest increase since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, according to a new study released Tuesday. Nearly 1,800 hate crimes were on record in 2021, a 33 percent spike from the previous year. “[The] report undeniably shows that the epidemic of hate we saw spurred on during the pandemic remains a clear and present threat,” California State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. Black people were targeted in the majority of the incidents, with more than 500 attacks, while more than 300 attacks were over someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation, and nearly 250 crimes were directed at Asian Americans—an increase of 178 percent.