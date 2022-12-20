CHEAT SHEET
Scott Peterson, the California man who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2002 murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son, has been denied a new trial. The decision by Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo comes a year after Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without parole, revising his initial death penalty sentence after the California Supreme Court overturned it in August 2020. Peterson’s request for a new trial had hinged on claims that a juror lied when she said she’d never been involved in a domestic violence case before. He now has 120 days to submit new evidence, but he can’t appeal the ruling.