CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    California Killer Denied New Trial for Murder of His Pregnant Wife

    LIFE IN PRISON

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Justin Sullivan/Reuters

    Scott Peterson, the California man who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2002 murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son, has been denied a new trial. The decision by Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo comes a year after Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without parole, revising his initial death penalty sentence after the California Supreme Court overturned it in August 2020. Peterson’s request for a new trial had hinged on claims that a juror lied when she said she’d never been involved in a domestic violence case before. He now has 120 days to submit new evidence, but he can’t appeal the ruling.

    Read it at ABC7