California Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Threats Against Bernie Sanders Rally
A California man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against a Bernie Sanders rally in the state, police said. Jose Rafael Guzman, 27, allegedly made undisclosed threats against a Sanders rally to be held in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday night, Long Beach police said in a statement. Guzman was arrested on Monday but was released after posting $50,000 bail. “Making any kind of threat whether in person or online is illegal and has serious consequences,” police said in the statement. “In response to the tragic shootings that have taken place across the nation over the last couple of days, the LBPD has scheduled extra patrols and will place all available resources in high visibility areas to ensure our community feels safe at all times.”