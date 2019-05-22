California Woman Survives After Driving Car Off 450-Foot Napa Cliff

A 20-year-old California woman survived after driving her car off a 450-foot cliff on Tuesday, SFGate reports. The accident reportedly occurred just after 9 a.m. in a “heavily wooded” and remote stretch of road in Napa County, and a cyclist passing by happened to see the car fly off the cliff. “Without the bicyclist observing the vehicle, it’s unknown how long it would’ve taken for her to be found in the heavily wooded area,” California Highway Patrol wrote in a statement. California and Napa County fire officials, CHP, a CHP helicopter, and an ambulance were reportedly on the scene by 9:11 a.m., and commenced a “lengthy extrication” of the woman from the wreckage. She was then lifted to the helicopter, taken to a local hospital, and is now in stable condition.