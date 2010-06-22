Can France Save Face?

How the mighty have fallen: The beleaguered French soccer team, which has yet to score a goal in the World Cup, will take on host-nation South Africa Tuesday. Both countries have a slim statistical chance of advancing—if France wins, however, South Africa will be the first host nation to ever fail to make it out of the opening round. (And South Africa could still be eliminated even if it beats France.) France, meanwhile, will have to shake off some rust, as its team has refused to train after its coach sent a player home. On Sunday, the director of the French team resigned. "It's a scandal for the French, for the young people here. It's a scandal for the federation and the French team," he said. "It's unacceptable. As for me, it's over. I'm leaving the federation. I'm sickened and disgusted."
