Five Killed in Condominium Shooting in Canada
‘HORRENDOUS SCENE’
A shooting at a condominium in Canada on Sunday night left five people dead, police said. Officers were called to the attack in the city of Vaughan, north of Toronto, at about 7:20 p.m., York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said. Upon arrival, police were met by a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” MacSween added at a news conference. The unnamed male gunman was shot by an officer and died, MacSween said. One person who was shot in the attack survived and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said in a news release. The identity of the victims will not be released until their families have been informed, the police chief added. Speaking to CNN, Constable Laura Nicolle described the incident as the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career” and had said earlier that the victims appear to have come from more than one condo unit.