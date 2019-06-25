CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Doctor’s License Revoked After He Inseminated Women With His Own Sperm
A Canadian doctor has had his license revoked after using his own sperm to artificially inseminate multiple women over the course of 30 years, Global News reports. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario reportedly ruled on Tuesday to take away Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin’s license to practice medicine after he committed “professional misconduct” and failed to “maintain the standards of the profession.” In addition to using his own sperm, Barwin is also accused of using sperm from the wrong male donors to inseminate women. Over a dozen women claimed to have suffered “irreparable harm” due to Barwin’s actions, and his lawyers reportedly pleaded no contest to the allegations. According to the Calgary Herald, the 80-year-old doctor previously admitted to inseminating three women with the wrong sperm and was subsequently punished. A class-action lawsuit has also been proposed against Barwin, alleging that over 50 children were conceived after their mothers were inseminated with the incorrect sperm—11 of which are Barwin’s.