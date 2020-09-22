Canadian Woman Charged for Allegedly Sending Ricin Letter to White House
‘SPECIAL GIFT’
A Canadian woman has been charged with threatening President Trump by mailing him a poisonous ricin letter that the White House intercepted last week, per a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, of Quebec, had reportedly been carrying a knife and loaded gun when she was taken into custody along the U.S.-Canadian border. Ferrier also allegedly mailed letters with a powdery substance to people at Texas jails and detention centers. In the rambling letter sent to the White House, Ferrier called Trump an “ugly tyrant clown“ and demanded he withdraw from the election, authorities said. She also allegedly said she had made him a “special gift.” If it didn't work, Ferrier allegedly wrote, she planned to find a “better recipe for another poison” or use her gun when able to visit Trump. Investigators matched Ferrier's fingerprints to those on the Texas letters and located her social media postings, where she used the hashtag #killTrump and used the same phrase to describe the president. Prosecutors ordered Ferrier to be held without bail before her court appearance in Buffalo, New York.